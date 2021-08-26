Ashes-to-Diamonds Company Eterneva of ‘Shark Tank’ Raises $10 Million

If you’re looking for an update on Eterneva , the company featured in Shark Tank Season 11, last month the company announced that it had raised $10 million in Series A funding after doubling its revenue in 2020, according to TechCrunch .

Eterneva claims to produce diamonds from the cremated ashes of people and pets—with the resulting gems starting at $2,999. Investor Mark Cuban told TechCrunch that the product is “a unique, socially responsible way to stay connected to loved ones.”

He also said, “[Eterneva] takes a very emotional and difficult [time] and helps people walk through their journey in a trusted way that I don’t think anyone else can come close to.”