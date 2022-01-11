Barry Minkow Now: Ex-Convict Talks Fraud, New Doc ‘King of the Con’

In a new interview with the Southern California News Group, Minkow reflects on the decisions that have landed him behind bars.

As the News Group recaps, Minkow was 16 in 1982 when he founded carpet-cleaning company ZZZZ Best from his garage. At 20, he became the youngest person to take a company public. He was also a millionaire by the time he was 21, according to The Los Angeles Times.

In 1988, he was convicted of fraud. His business was the front to a mob-affiliated Ponzi scheme.