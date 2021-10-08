Former NBA Players Were Charged in a $4 Million Health Insurance Fraud Scheme

Many professional athletes have some of the best healthcare and retirement plans in the world, with some plans having a reimbursement value worth more than a yearly salary of a professional sports player. This has led to some players making fraudulent claims and getting paid through reimbursements while never actually having an injury, sickness, or anything wrong with them. On Oct. 7, 2021, 18 NBA players were indicted for being involved in this type of fraud. Here are the details.