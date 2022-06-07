Front-Line Worker Stimulus Programs — Who Is Eligible?

The eligibility for the second round is based on 2021 Massachusetts tax returns. To qualify, workers had to have made at least $13,500 and seen their total income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level. For a household of one person, that level is $38,640; for a family of four that would be up to $79,500. However, those who received a payment in the first round or who received unemployment benefits in 2021 aren't eligible.