Penny Altcoin Floki Inu Is Hot Right Now—Where to Buy It

Floki Inu coin's price popped 3,500 percent on debut. There aren't any guarantees that it will keep the momentum. As a new project, and coming after Mark Cuban lost money in Titan token investment, some investors will view Floki skeptically. Someone has already claimed that it could be a pump and dump considering only 10 wallets control 95 percent of the supply. However, if you fear missing a Dogecoin-type opportunity, you might want to start with putting a small amount that you can afford to lose in Floki coin.