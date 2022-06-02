5 Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching Amid the Global Shortage

Qualcomm, Intel, and other semiconductor stocks had their moment in the sun amid the global chip shortage. Now, fertilizer stocks have caught investors' attention. The fertilizer shortage is expected to extend beyond 2023, meaning business is going to boom for suppliers for a long time. Some of the best fertilizer stocks to buy now are the following:

Nutrien (NTR).

Mosaic (MOS).

CF Industries (CF).

ICL Group (ICL).

Intrepid Potash (IPI).