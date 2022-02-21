Ethereum Classic Mystique Upgrade: Will It Lift ETC's Price?

Another major difference can be seen in the blockchains’ plans. While Ethereum plans to shift to the PoS mechanism, Ethereum Classic plans to continue with the PoW system that Bitcoin also uses. The PoS model is what Solana and Cardano also use. It consumes significantly less energy than the PoW model. As a result, PoS blockchains like Cardano are considered to be eco-friendly. In fact, Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin payments because it felt that the flagship crypto’s use of the PoW system has a negative impact on the environment.