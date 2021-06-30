What You Should Know if You Want To Become a Bitcoin Miner

In addition to making Bitcoin an official currency and linking it to citizenship, El Salvador aseeks to become a mining hub for the flagship cryptocurrency. What is a Bitcoin miner, and how does Bitcoin mining work?

China has long been the global Bitcoin mining capital. However, the government has made life tough for Bitcoin miners, who consume a lot of electricity. As a result, other places are trying to attract them—El Salvador is investing in geothermal electricity to support sustainable crypto mining, and Florida and Texas hope to woo miners as well.