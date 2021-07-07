The Ethereum 2.0 Launch Has Been Delayed, But Developers Are Getting Close

Cryptocurrency investors have been anticipating the release of Ethereum 2.0 . The long-planned upgrade to the Ethereum network is beginning to come to fruition. In 2020, the first phase of Ethereum 2.0, also called “Eth2” or “Serenity,” was released.

However, it was announced Jul. 6 that the London hard fork would likely launch on Aug. 4. Many crypto enthusiasts are excited for the release, while some aren’t ready to start celebrating. What does the London hard fork tell us about when the full rollout of Ethereum 2.0 will happen?

What's Ethereum 2.0?

Ethereum 2.0 will use a consensus mechanism, scalability, and security. The upgraded blockchain will use a PoS (proof-of-stake) concept instead of the traditional PoW (proof-of-work).

The PoW system can be energy-intensive, as miners use computer processing to solve complex mathematical puzzles to verify transactions. When miners first solve a puzzle, they add a new transaction to the record on the blockchain. They're then rewarded with crypto coins.

In the PoS system, validators stake crypto to verify a transaction and propose a block based on the amount of crypto they hold and the duration they’ve owned it. Then, other validators attest that they've seen the block. When there are enough confirmations, the block can be implemented into the blockchain. Validators are awarded crypto coins for the successful block proposition—a process called “forging” or “minting.”

Because the PoS system is more energy-efficient, it’s more scalable. The original Ethereum blockchain can support only 30 or so transactions per second. However, Ethereum 2.0 has promised up to 100,000 transactions per second through the use of shard chains.

Cryptocurrencies’ environmental impact has come under fire in recent weeks. Influential investors and governments have raised the alarm on crypto’s energy consumption. Ethereum 2.0 and other blockchains running the PoS concept may help take the industry into the future.