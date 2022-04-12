These Ethanol Stocks Will Benefit From President Biden's Lift on E15 Restrictions

Gasoline is what mainly fuels automobiles around the world, but there is another chemical that plays a large role as a fuel source. Ethanol is one of the top organic chemical compounds found in car fuel today, and it is blended with gasoline to help keep cars running. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has caused issues for various countries when it comes to fuel sources and America will now have to rely more on ethanol to help provide fuel. What are the top ethanol stocks to invest in?