Pressure at the Pump: Will There Be a Gas Shortage Amid Higher Prices?

Consumers in the U.S. are concerned that another gasoline shortage might be in the offing, which could lead to another spike in prices. However, there isn't a gas shortage right now. The U.S. has about 580 million barrels of oil in its reserves. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy agreed. He said, “There's no shortage, there's not disruption, there's no shortage at all.”