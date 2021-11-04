Natural Gas Prices to Increase More by the End of 2021

Natural gas regulations require fuel companies to pass costs along to the consumer. This means utilities can't profit or lose money from natural gas commodity sales. The consumer pays different prices based on natural gas spot prices.

It isn't just spot prices either. Utilities in many parts of the country raised prices after the February "cold snap" that brought snow, sleet, freezing rain, and extremely cold temperatures in Southeast Texas. The storm resulted in a power crisis that left more than 4.5 million homes without power.

"During the cold snap, many utilities had to purchase natural gas at spot prices that were higher than anticipated. However, because retail rates were already set for the month, utilities did not collect enough to cover the cost of the natural gas. To make up for this undercollection, many utilities opted to raise prices in subsequent months to spread out the costs to consumers over several months," writes the EIA.