President Biden Admits Gas Prices Will Remain High Now... And as We Enter 2022

When asked by commentator Anderson Cooper during a CNN town hall held in Baltimore when gas prices would start coming down, President Joe Biden responded with this, "My guess is, you’ll start to see gas prices come down...going into next year in 2022."

So, what’s causing the increase in gas prices , and what states are feeling it the most?

Biden went on to add, “I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that is going to significantly reduce gas prices.”

Gas prices are skyrocketing, but why?

The rising price of gas isn’t a new issue. Sources began reporting on gas price surges in March 2021. Donald Trump Jr. even took to Twitter with this warning, “Buckle up folks. Gas prices are going to go through the roof. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. WATCH!!!” That comment came shortly after President Joe Biden took his place in the Oval Office.

President Biden is blaming the increase in gas prices on multiple factors, one of which stems from foreign gas production. The average price of a gallon of gas is $3.38 as of Oct. 22, and it may continue to go higher as that appears to be the current trend. The average price of gas was around $3.19 just a month ago.

While the demand for oil had dropped due to the pandemic, it has since increased as the U.S. has picked up its pace in the recovery process. The rise in demand coupled with a limited supply has led to an increase in gas prices. In addition, AAA reports gas prices will continue on an upward spiral as long as “crude prices remain high — above $80 per barrel.”

🤯 YIKES! This may be nothing for some folks but for me it’s A LOT! $52.91 to fill up my Hyundai Sonata. I think that’s the most I’ve ever paid to fill up since I bought the car 6 years ago. #gasprices #stayingathome #pumpproblems #HappyFriday pic.twitter.com/sjstsqY0v1 — Curtis McCloud (@CurtisNews13) October 22, 2021

As frustrating as it may be to watch the numbers rise each time you stop and pump gas, President Biden doesn’t appear to have an immediate resolution in place.