E&Y Is in Murky Waters After the SEC Fined It $100 Million Over a Cheating Scandal

After the company admitted that some of its auditors had cheated on their ethics exams in recent years, the SEC announced on June 28 that it was fining E&Y for $100 million, the largest penalty the SEC has imposed on any auditing company. In 2019, SEC fined KPMG LLP for $50 million over ethics violations, including claims that some auditors had cheated on training exams. Part of E&Y's penalty is based on the fact that it had initially failed to report the misconduct to the SEC when asked.