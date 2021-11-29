Enjin Coin Price Prediction 2030: Interest in Metaverse Crypto Soars

Enjin provides the solutions that enable the building of the metaverse, whose economy is expected to exceed that of the physical world. NFTs are expected to play an important role in the metaverse. It isn't surprising that Sony and AMC Theatres have joined the NFT bandwagon to boost cinema sales. Enjin has emerged as a leader in powering NFT trade. Enjin has built such an important blockchain technology that Microsoft tapped it as a partner for its digital badge rewards program.