Robotaxis Are Key to Tesla’s Massive Valuation, According to Elon Musk

In January, after Tesla stock shot up nearly 700 percent over the course of a year, Elon Musk explained how shared autonomous vehicles , or SAVs , can help justify the company's valuation.

At the time, Tesla was valued at 213x its projected earnings of 2021, according to Factset data cited by CNBC.

In Musk’s mind, the Tesla cars that the company sells could become SAVs, also known as "robotaxis," and increase utility by as much as five times.