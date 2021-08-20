Elon Musk Introduces Humanoid 'Tesla Bot' in AI Day Presentation

We don’t necessarily need to worry about a robot apocalypse with the Tesla Bot. Musk assured the audience that the robot is “intended to be friendly, of course.”

“We’re setting it such that it is at a mechanical level, at a physical level [where] you can run away from it and most likely overpower it. … Hopefully, that doesn’t ever happen, but you never know.”

He added that the Tesla Bot’s maximum speed is 5 miles per hour. “If you can run faster than that, then you’ll be fine,” he quipped.