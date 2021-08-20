SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Service to Take a Giant Leap With Gen2 Satellites

Elon Musk’s internet service is already looking forward to the next generation. In a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) amendment posted Wednesday, Aug. 18, Musk’s SpaceX spaceflight company explained how it plans to expand its Starlink internet coverage with a constellation of “Gen2” satellites.

“This Gen2 System was designed to complement the first-generation constellation SpaceX is currently deploying,” SpaceX wrote in the filing, per CNBC.