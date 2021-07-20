Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster Is Still in Orbit—Space Travels, Explained

SpaceX founder Elon Musk didn’t make a personal visit to space before fellow billionaires Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos did, but Musk’s Starman and his Tesla Roadster have them all beat!

Starman and the Roadster have been orbiting the sun ever since the mannequin and the car hitched a ride aboard SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy rocket launch in February 2018. (A year and a half later, Musk teased about plans to launch a small spacecraft to catch up with the Roadster.)

So, where is Musk’s car in space now?