Two Online Games Invite You To Spend Elon Musk’s Money

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a billionaire? What would you spend your money on? Now you have a chance to step into a billionaire's shoes with two online games that allow you to spend Elon Musk’s money.

Available on the website of British car rental company Leasing Options, the online game Spending Elon’s Money gives you a chance to spend Musk’s $166 billion fortune in just 30 seconds.

Players are given 12 items they can spend the money on. The options include: McDonald’s Big Mac ($8).

Netflix subscription ($18).

Nike Air Jordans ($227).

Playstation 5 ($500).

MacBook Pro ($1,838).

Trip to Disney World ($7,072).

Rolex watch ($41,514).

Tesla Model S Plaid + ($194,237).

Home in the UK ($347,756).

NYC apartment ($1 million).

Private jet ($4.5 million).

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch ($50 million).

It’s not surprising that the list of items includes a Tesla and the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch, two of Musk’s pet projects. However, there isn’t any Bitcoin or Dogecoin.

You can buy as many of each item as you want. Three buttons allow you to choose whether you buy one, 10, or 15 of each item. So, if you want a fleet of Teslas, go for it. Or if you want to spend it all on Nike Air Jordans, have at it. Heck, you could even buy every single person in the world at least two Big Macs or a one-month Netflix subscription for that kind of money.

When the time is up, you get your resulting “bill,” which you can share on Facebook or Twitter.

The game shows how large Musk’s fortune is The point of the game is “to demonstrate how outrageously large Musk’s net worth is,” a spokesperson for Leasing Options told CNBC. Tesla CEO Musk is ranked second on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. His reported $179 billion fortune, which is larger than what the game offers, is second only to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's net worth of $211 billion. Article continues below advertisement It’s not easy to spend all that money in just 30 seconds, especially on the first go-around when you don’t know the options to purchase. Leasing Options may have another motive for offering the game besides people’s amusement—the car rental company offers lease deals on a few Tesla models.