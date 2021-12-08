Is Doug Marcaida’s Net Worth as ‘Sharp’ as His Combat Skills?By Jennifer Farrington
Dec. 8 2021, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
If you enjoyed watching Doug Marcaida test out the blades of edged weapons hand-crafted by world-class bladesmiths on slabs of meat and replicas of a human torso, we’ve got some exciting news. Another round of the History Channel’s Forged in Fire episodes is scheduled to air on Dec. 8 featuring Marcaida as a judge.
How did Marcaida come to love martial arts and how wealthy has his career as an edged weapons specialist made him?
Doug Marcaida
Judge on Forged in Fire/Edged Weapon Combat Specialist
Net worth: $300,000
Doug Marcaida is an edged weapon combat specialist and Filipino martial art practitioner. He started training in martial arts when he was 16, although he developed an interest in it at the age of 8. Marcaida developed his own style of Filipino Martial Arts, which he calls Marcaida Kali. Marcaida currently serves as a judge on the History Channel series Forged in Fire.
Spouse: Joelle Marcaida
Kids: 3
Birthday: January 26, 1966
When did Doug Marcaida start martial arts training?
Marcaida was born in the Philippines and later relocated to New York. While he took an interest in martial arts when he was just 8 years old, his training didn’t start until he was 16, according to his website. At the age of 25, Marcaida developed a passion for Filipino Martial Arts, which eventually led to him being featured as a judge on the reality TV show Forged in Fire.
Prior to being featured on the History Channel series, Marcaida served 8 years in the U.S. Air Force. He followed that career up with one in respiratory therapy. While working as a respiratory therapist, Marcaida “taught and honored his skills as a Filipino martial artist.”
Doug Marcaida has a unique outlook on how martial arts should be utilized.
Unlike some people who think that martial arts should be used to protect and harm, Marcaida thinks that “it’s not about how many you hurt, it’s about how many you protect.” Marcaida used his beliefs and skills surrounding martial arts to develop and teach his own style of Filipino Martial Arts, which he calls Marcaida Kali.
Marcaida created his own motto around the practice, which he's often heard saying during episodes of Forged in Fire. His motto,"It will K.E.A.L," means “keep everyone alive” as opposed to “It Will Kill,” which is what many misinterpreted the meaning for.
The edged weapon specialist has taught first responders and those in the military Marcaida Kali. He even offers online tutorials to anyone who might be interested in learning the unique style of Filipino Martial Arts. Marcaida Kali online tutorials are priced at $60 each.
What's Doug Marcaida’s net worth?
Marcaida has garnered a large following on various social media platforms, which might contribute to him building up his net worth to a reported $300,000 (unconfirmed). Marcaida’s YouTube channel currently has 81.1K subscribers and there are 699,000 people following the martial artist on Facebook.
Although not quite as impressive as his Facebook following count, Marcaida does have 434,000 followers on Instagram. While we’ve learned how a large following on social media can generate income, perhaps it’s Marcaida’s role on Forged in Fire that has helped his net worth grow to what it's presumed to be today.
In addition to collecting a paycheck per episode or perhaps per season, Marcaida might also rake in revenue through sales on his website. Not only can you purchase Marcaida Kali online tutorials, but you can also apparel and hats ranging in price from $22–$57.