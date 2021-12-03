5 Publicly Traded Gun Companies for Investors to Watch

In a company statement, Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith, said that the firearms that would be restricted make up over 60 percent of the company’s revenue. In 2017, the company landed the number one spot for gun manufacturing annual income at $773 million, with 91 percent of sales going to domestic consumers and the other 8.8 percent going to law enforcement. When the market opened on Dec. 3, SMBI sat at $22.50. The day range was $22.14–$22.99 with a market cap of $1.098 billion.