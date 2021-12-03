5 Publicly Traded Gun Companies for Investors to Watch

5 Publicly Traded Gun Companies for Investors to WatchBy Robin Hill-Gray
Dec. 3 2021, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Although there are many forms of investing, gun stocks can serve as a lucrative investment for those who might be interested in guns but don't necessarily want to hold a gun. Similarly for people who buy guns, taking the next step and buying stock in gun or ammunition companies is something to consider.
Among the many guns, hunting, and ammunition companies in the U.S., only a few of them are publicly traded. Here are five publicly traded gun companies to invest in.
Smith & Wesson (SWBI) is a popular, publicly traded gun company.
Since Smith & Wesson was founded in 1856, the company has changed hands numerous times. Currently, the company is going through a headquarter location switch. Smith & Wesson was originally headquartered in Springfield, Mass., but recently announced that it will be moving to Maryville, Tenn., in 2023 due to a Massachusetts regulation that would prevent the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state.
In a company statement, Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith, said that the firearms that would be restricted make up over 60 percent of the company’s revenue. In 2017, the company landed the number one spot for gun manufacturing annual income at $773 million, with 91 percent of sales going to domestic consumers and the other 8.8 percent going to law enforcement. When the market opened on Dec. 3, SMBI sat at $22.50. The day range was $22.14–$22.99 with a market cap of $1.098 billion.
Axon (AAXN) specializes in law enforcement and military weapons.
Axon is an Arizona-based company that specializes in weapons for law enforcement and the military. The company was founded in 1993. While weaponry for defense industries focused mainly on guns, Axon sought to provide an alternative non-lethal weapon.
After several years of business fluctuation, the company finally found its footing by providing products like tasers, software, and body cameras. Axon has a partner website that allows civilians to purchase products. The most notable product is the Pulse Bundle at $499.99.
The Pulse Bundle carries a Pulse device, 2 live cartridges, a conductive practice target, and a lithium battery. Axon describes the bundle as being trusted by law enforcement officers but build with civilian protection in mind. Axon has a market cap of $10.545 billion, a day range of $153.60–$160.08, and a market open of $160.03. CNBC reported in November that Axon’s pre-market soar of 23.5 percent was “much better” than the company’s initial expectation for revenue.
Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) is the largest gun manufacturer in the U.S.
Sturm Ruger, or simply Ruger, is based in Connecticut and is a firearm manufacturing company. It has been publicly traded since 1969. In 2017, the company was ranked third by Money Talks News for its annual income report at $517 million. The company is currently the largest gun manufacturer in the U.S. Ruger provides a selection of pistols, revolvers, rifles, and custom shop firearms.
Ruger also has an array of gun accessories including holsters, scope rings, lasers, barrels, and magazines. The Model 8587 5.56 caliber Short Barrel Rifle and the 8580 5.56 caliber 16.10" Barrel Rifle are only used for law enforcement sales. Ruger has manufacturing locations in Arizona, North Carolina, and New Hampshire.
At the market open on Dec. 3, RGR sat at $70.70 and is experiencing a day range between $69.50 and $72.30 with a market cap at $1.24 billion. So far, the company's performance has received a positive analysis.
Sportsman Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) is an outdoor and sporting goods store.
Sportsmans Warehouse is an outdoor and sporting goods store that sells anything from camping gear to apparel. The company also sells guns and ammunition. After rebounding from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009, the company was acquired by the Great American Outdoors Group. Great American also functions as the parent company of Bass Pro Shops. The company boasts over 12,000 guns.
Guns are placed in numerous categories like handguns, rifles, modern sporting rifles, shotguns, muzzleloaders, black powder handguns. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Midvale, Utah, the company is cross analyzed by investors who might be expecting the stock to rise after falling nearly 14 percent in a month. At the market opening on Dec. 3, SPWH sat at $14.07 with a market cap of $617,063,407.
Big Five Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has over 400 stores in the U.S.
Founded in 1955 with over 400 stores in the U.S., Big Five is perhaps one of the most recognizable retailers for all things sports and outdoors. While Big Five does sell guns, it doesn't sell handguns. Most (if not all) of the gun inventory consists of pellet guns, BB guns, and air rifles.
For the past three weeks, BGFV has faced surges and swift declines. Investors say that most of the fluctuation is due to the company’s plan to provide a special dividend to investors holding stock. Big Five stock opened at $22.48, market cap at $450.90 million, with a day range of $20.18–$22.57.