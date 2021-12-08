Rohingya Refugees Sue Meta for $150 Billion, Citing Facebook’s “Negligence” in Myanmar Crisis

In March 2018, seven months after a security crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state intensified the Rohingya crisis, U.N. investigator Marzuki Darusman told Reuters and other reporters that social media had played a “determining role” in Myanmar and “substantively contributed to the level of acrimony and dissension and conflict, if you will, within the public.” Darusman added, “Hate speech is certainly, of course, a part of that. As far as the Myanmar situation is concerned, social media is Facebook, and Facebook is social media.”