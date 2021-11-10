When Will Facebook Officially Become Meta on the Stock Market?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surprised some people with his announcement on Oct. 28 that the social-media company he has built since 2004 will be rebranding. After all, the company has faced plenty of regulatory investigation, lawsuits, and criticisms like those of the Facebook whistleblower . Now, the company is focused on its name change to Meta .

Although most people know Facebook for its social media, Zuckerberg has said that the social media platform is only a small part of what the company actually represents. Facebook has already started to invest more money and employees in the development of the “metaverse” and branding itself as a social technology company.

As of that date, Facebook stock will change from “FB” to the new symbol “MVRS.” Facebook’s new stock symbol isn’t “META” like you might expect!

Investors will want to know what happens to their Facebook stock now that the company is rebranding to Meta Platforms, Inc. The company’s change to its new stock symbol isn’t official yet and is expected to take effect on Dec. 1.

Many of Facebook's products will also undergo a name change. The Verge reported that the Oculus Quest headset will become Meta Quest, and the Oculus App will become the Meta Quest App.

The name change was official as of Oct. 28. Zuckerberg announced the new company name at the virtual Connect conference. When buying Facebook stock, the symbol is still "FB" but Meta Platforms Inc. is displayed as the company name. It won’t be until Dec. 1 that the ticker symbol will reflect the change.

What is the metaverse?

The metaverse, which has largely inspired the Facebook rebranding, is often described as a new digital world—one that will impact our daily lives in irrevocable ways. Zuckerberg wrote in a founder’s letter about a future “embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. We call this the metaverse, and it will touch every product we build.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “When we talk about the metaverse, we’re describing both a new platform and a new application type, similar to how we talked about the web and websites in the early ’90s."

Article continues below advertisement

People can invest in the metaverse by buying stock in FB (soon to be MVRS) as well as in companies that make VR or AR technology. The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF is also a way to gain broad metaverse exposure.

Source: Getty