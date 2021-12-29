Will the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Work in 2022?

One strategy for 2022 could be to buy all ten Dogs of the Dow. You could also concentrate on a few, namely IBM, Merck, and Chevron. IBM’s turnaround strategy makes it a solid bet, and Merck’s molnupiravir has received EUA (emergency use authorization) in the U.S. India has also allowed the drug amid the rise of COVID-19's omicron variant. In Dec. 2021, Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock and said that markets were underestimating its growth portfolio.