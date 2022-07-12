HRA Pharma Doesn’t Have Stock: How to Invest in Opill Maker

Only three analysts cover Perrigo and all of them rate the stock as a “buy” or some equivalent. Its average target price of $50.67 is an almost 21 percent premium over the current prices. If the FDA approves HRA Pharma’s application for FDA approval for Opill, it could be a key driver for Perrigo stock. Perrigo stock trades at an NTM (next-12 month) PE multiple of 13.62x, which is higher than the three-year average of 15.24x.