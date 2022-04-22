Disney Risks Losing Its Special Tax Status in Florida

Reedy Creek also has bond liabilities of $1 billion–$1.7 billion. If the special district is dissolved, these could get transferred to local governments. State Senate minority leader Gary Farmer (who tried to amend the bill) believes the liabilities could be more than $2 billion, meaning a liability of $1,000 per taxpayer in Orange and Osceola counties. It remains to be seen how Disney would be impacted by the loss of it special status.