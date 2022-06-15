Closing a Credit Card Could Impact Your Credit Score — How to Avoid Issues

You might want to cancel your credit card for a number of reasons, such as if you can’t responsibly keep up with the credit card payments, if the annual fee on your credit card is high, and if its benefits don’t offset the cost. It's also important to close joint accounts in an event of divorce or separation. However, getting rid of the negative activity on a card through its closure isn't a good strategy since it will show on in your history for several years. Some people also close a credit card if they pay it off and don't need it anymore.