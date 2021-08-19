Does Bill Gates Have Autism? Billionaire Speculated to Be on the Spectrum

For years, people have suspected that Bill Gates has autism. Arthur Caplan, Ph.D., even cited the billionaire in a 2005 NBC News article about the perils of genetic testing for autism—and the ASD diagnosis some refer to as Asperger’s in particular.

“Gates is widely reported to display many personality traits characteristic of a condition known as Asperger’s syndrome,” Caplan wrote. “While I certainly do not know if Gates has Asperger’s, his difficulties in social settings are nearly as legendary as his genius, so it’s possible.”