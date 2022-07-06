Did Biden Send Oil to China Despite Rising U.S. Gas Prices?

In March, Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil from the SPR every day for six months, beginning from May. It was the largest release from the SPR in history and was preceded by another release in 2021. The 2021 oil release was a coordinated move with other oil importers like India, South Korea, and Japan. However, the decision to release oil from strategic reserves in 2022 was more or less a unilateral move.