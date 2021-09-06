Is DeepGreen Metals (TMC) Stock a Good Buy After SOAC Merger Approval?

The transaction is expected to close on or about Sept. 7. After the deal closes, the combined entity would be named The Metals Company and would be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol TMC.

DeepGreen will receive $137.3 million in gross cash proceeds, including $27.2 million in cash held by SOAC in trust, and an additional $110.1 million in PIPE (private investment in public equity) at $10 per share.