Dai Stablecoin, Explained: Price, Staking Interest, and Risk

Dai also plays an important role in money transfer. If you send someone a dollar, they’ll receive a dollar. The problem is your transfer might get delayed if it's done outside of bank hours. With crypto, you can make transfers any time you want. If you’re sending Bitcoin or Ethereum, it may be worth less by the time it’s received on the other end because of price fluctuation. In that case, a stablecoin like Dai is ideal because the value is steady and you can send it any time almost instantly.