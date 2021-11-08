Should You Invest Your Shiba Coin Gains Into Curve DAO?

Curve is a crypto trading platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It launched in Jan. 2020 and introduced its in-house CRV token in Aug. 2020. Curve is primarily used for swapping stablecoins. Investors deposit their stablecoins on the platform to provide liquidity. In return, they’re rewarded with CRV. Those using the Curve platform pay for the service with the token, and it's also used for governance.