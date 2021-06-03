Is Curve DAO Crypto a Good Investment in 2021?

Curve DAO, Curve.fi's native cryptocurrency, is a type of ERC-20 token, having been built off the Ethereum network. It functions like Ether does in processing Ethereum transactions. At one point, the CRV token was trading around $30, but it has fallen to around $1. Although its price has picked up this year, more than doubling to $2.50, it doesn't seem likely to be returning to its previous highs soon. Later on this year, however, Curve could double or triple—a $5 price target seems reasonable for 2021.