Why Are Perpetual Swaps Popular in Crypto Trading?

Say Bitcoin is at $50,000 now, and there are two traders, John and Anne. John believes Bitcoin will drop in the future and wants to sell at the current price, while Anne believes it will appreciate in the future and wants to buy at the current price. Therefore, John could enter an agreement to sell Bitcoin for $50,000 at a future time, and Anne could enter an agreement to purchase Bitcoin for $50,000. The contract can stand for as long as the parties want to stay in it.