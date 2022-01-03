Why Wash Sales Losses Are Disallowed on Robinhood

As competition in the commission-free online brokerage space has intensified, even pioneers like Robinhood are seeking new ways to stand out. The broker has been adding more features to attract investors to its platform, including a crypto wallet and the ability to purchase pre-IPO stock. While it’s easy to get started trading stocks and cryptos on Robinhood, it helps to watch for potential tax mistakes that could cost you. Knowing the wash sale rule is particularly important.