Who Is Bitcoin YouTuber Crypto Jebb, and What’s His Net Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
Oct. 15 2021, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Crypto Jebb has been producing crypto-related content on YouTube for nearly four years. The channel Crypto Jebb, with 188,000 subscribers, contains videos discussing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrency news and insights. How much is the channel worth today?
Crypto Jebb/Jebb McAfee
YouTuber, course creator
Net worth: $90,000
Jebb McAfee creates video content on YouTube about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trends. He also has an online course to provide further guidance on cryptocurrency trading. The net worth of the Crypto Jebb channel is estimated at $90,000, but that does not include income earned by McAfee from the Cryptocurrency Technical Analysis Academy, which costs $399.
Course: Cryptocurrency Technical Analysis Academy (CT2A)
Channel: Crypto Jebb
Recognition: Included in 5 Best Crypto YouTubers for Beginners by BeginnersCryptoGuide
Who is behind Crypto Jebb?
Crypto Jebb is the YouTube channel’s name, but the person behind the channel and its content is Jebb McAfee. His LinkedIn profile states that he founded McAfee Media, which is the company behind his course, CT2A.
StarStat estimates the value of the Crypto Jebb YouTube channel at $90,000. This is based on estimates of video views on the channel, but as it can be difficult to pinpoint the exact income people earn from YouTube or other social platforms, this is only a rough estimate. Jebb McAfee may bring in more income through his online course, CT2A.
BeginnersCryptoGuide named Crypto Jebb one of its 5 Best Crypto YouTubers, and essential to follow for any newcomers to Bitcoin. According to the site, he provides new content on a near-daily basis, comparing stock market trends and cycles with the cryptocurrency market's. A key focus is predicting Bitcoin’s value fluctuations over time.
According to BeginnersCryptoGuide, Jebb McAfee was 19 years old as of May 2020.
Crypto Jebb's YouTube channel
The Crypto Jebb YouTube channel launched with its first video in mid-Nov. 2017. The channel’s creator says that the channel focuses on Bitcoin technical analysis, trading information, and insights. On the About page, Jebb McAfee writes, “I just flat out LOVE bringing you guys free content here on YouTube, and I couldn't picture myself doing anything else!”
The YouTube channel is well organized and navigable. Interested viewers can search easily for cryptocurrency topics. Crypto Jebb also includes curated playlists, helping you to narrow your search if you need information on a particular aspect of crypto trading.
Crypto Jebb's playlists:
Crypto Jebb’s online course
Like many YouTubers, Crypto Jebb doesn’t only produce videos on YouTube—the Crypto Jebb channel is just one facet of the creator’s income-earning strategy. The channel also serves as content marketing to draw potential customers to his online course. People can come to the YouTube channel for free video content and, if interested, pay a fee for a deeper dive into crypto.
CT2A is the abbreviated name for Crypto Jebb’s online educational course, Cryptocurrency Technical Analysis Academy. The course is available through the educational platform Teachable, a website that enables people to share all kinds of specialized knowledge in a simple and easy-to-create online curriculum.
Crypto Jebb’s online course offers several dozen video lessons at a price of $399. The first of three segments is the introductory material. Following those few videos, there are more in the area of technical indicators, including topics such as “How to Spot a Winning Indicator and Pattern,” “Moving Averages,” and “RSI,” as well as technical analysis, where Crypto Jebb has videos such as “Risk/Reward,” “How to Plan and Execute Profitable Trades,” and “Bull and Bear Markets.”