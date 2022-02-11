Cozy Penguins NFTs: How to Enter the Booming NFT Space

A startup named CozyLabs built the Cozy Penguins NFTs. The penguins are based on the Ethereum blockchain—the same platform that hosts Bored Apes and CryptoPunks. The project is led by a group of friends who are fans of penguins.

The Cozy team includes experts from a variety of disciplines like engineering, entertainment, and art. Part of the team’s mission is to get penguins to dominate the NFT space. A total of 10,000 Cozy Penguins NFTs were minted at the launch.