Corsair Stock: Why Investors Should Look Beyond the Reddit Frenzy

Analysts have a bullish forecast for CRSR and its median target price of $40 is a 41.3 percent premium over the current prices. The highest target price of $49 is a premium of 73.1 percent, while the street low target price of $28 is a discount of 1.1 percent over the current prices.

Among the nine analysts covering Corsair stock, six rate it as a buy, while three rate it as a hold or some equivalent. Meanwhile, the stock’s price action in 2021 is at odds with analysts’ optimism. The stock is down over 18 percent YTD, while the S&P 500 is up 20 percent. The drawdown from 52-week highs is even steep and CRSR trades at a discount of 45 percent from the peak.