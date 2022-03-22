Coincheck Is Coming: Japanese Crypto Exchange to Go Public in U.S. SPAC Merger

Investors can buy THCP stock now before the SPAC merger finalizes, or they can wait until after the merger is complete to buy CNCK stock. Either way is a legitimate route to becoming a Coincheck shareholder. However, the current price of THCP stock ($9.83 per share as of mid-day on March 22) could potentially be inflated compared to future post-merger stock prices. This could be true even as THCP trades below the standard SPAC offering price of $10 per share.