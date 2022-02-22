Huobi Crypto Exchange Plans to Bring Some Services Back to the U.S.

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global was an early player in the blockchain technology industry. By 2018, its fast growth prompted the company to enter the U.S. market.

According to a CNBC translation, Huobi co-founder Du Jun said, “We tried to enter the U.S. market but we quickly withdrew ourselves because we didn’t have a strong commitment to the market at that time and we didn’t have a good management team in the U.S.”

Huobi lasted about a year in the U.S. before eliminating its American footprint. It might not have been able to gain market share amid major competitors like Coinbase.