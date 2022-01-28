China’s New Overseas IPO Rules Extend to Hong Kong, Seem Restrictive

Ride-hailing app DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) also suffered the brunt of China’s regulatory force in 2021. The company went public on the NYSE, only for China to shutter its app to new users and remove it from app stores days later. DiDi is now looking to delist and China has yet to loosen its grip on the company’s operation. DiDi’s hopes to list in Hong Kong might now be shuttered due to overseas IPO rules applying in Hong Kong too.