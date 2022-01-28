Will Cathie Wood Buy More Robinhood Shares? ARK Invest Goes Quiet

Wood is fond of modern investment platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood, but she hasn’t mentioned Robinhood much in the last few weeks. In the fourth quarter of 2021, some people questioned if she lost hope in the company, especially when the company dealt with a data breach. The data breach hurt the trust of people who use the platform as well as those who hold shares in the company. There has been speculation about whether Robinhood can even recover from the data breach.