Logo
Home > Green Energy Stocks
Canoo vehicle
Source: Canoo Facebook

How High Can Canoo (GOEV) Stock Go on Reddit Short Squeeze?

By

Sep. 24 2021, Published 8:21 a.m. ET

Reddit group WallStreetBets has a flair for EV (electric vehicle) stocks. EV startup Canoo (GOEV) is currently among the most popular stocks in the group. GOEV stock has seen some upwards price action over the last few trading sessions on speculations of a short squeeze. What’s the forecast for GOEV stock and how high can it go?

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time that Reddit traders have found love for this beaten-down EV stock. In June, Canoo gained traction on WallStreetBets, which led to a spike in its stock price. Apart from that, there's a separate subreddit with over 3,100 investors to discuss the stock. The group calls itself “long-term shareholders.”

Why is Canoo stock going up?

Canoo stock has been going up amid its growing popularity among Reddit traders. There hasn’t been any news from the company for over a month now. The most recent update from Canoo was in August when it released its second-quarter earnings.

Article continues below advertisement
how high can goev stock go
Source: Canoo Twitter

Canoo stock news

In its earnings for the second quarter of 2021, Canoo said that it has selected VDL Nedcar as a contract manufacturer and expects the production to start in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company also said that it has received over 9,500 non-binding pre-orders across different models.

Article continues below advertisement

Canoo said that it has sourced 87 percent of the components. Of course, there weren't any revenues since it's still a pre-revenue stage company. It reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $76.7 million in the quarter.

GOEV stock forecast

GOEV has received two buy ratings, one hold rating, and one sell rating. Its median target price of $11 implies an upside of 48 percent over the current prices. The street high target price is $19, which represents an upside potential of over 155 percent. The street low target price of $5 is a discount of 32.7 percent over the current prices.

Article continues below advertisement
canoo ceo tony aquila
Source: Canoo Twitter

GOEV stock Reddit

Reddit groups are bullish on GOEV stock for multiple reasons. Canoo CEO Tony Aquila has been increasing his stake in the company, which is a positive move. Many Reddit traders see it as a sign of his faith in the company.

Article continues below advertisement

A post on WallStreetBets, which was upvoted over 3,800 times compared Canoo’s valuation to that of other startup EV companies. GOEV currently has a market cap of just about $1.8 billion, which is below that of Fisker as well as Nikola. Lucid Motors has a humongous market cap of over $40 billion.

Article continues below advertisement

Since short squeezes have been a hallmark of Reddit traders, the post also talked about the high short interest in the stock.

GOEV short interest and short squeeze

The short interest in GOEV is around a third of the total float. According to Fintel, the FINRA short volume ratio was 54 percent on Sept. 23 and the short borrow fee was 4.75 percent. A high short interest combined with buying support from Reddit traders could trigger a short squeeze in the stock.

Article continues below advertisement

How high can Canoo stock go?

If Canoo hits its street-high target price, it could rise another 155 percent. While that might seem a bit too far-fetched, the short squeeze rally could take GOEV stock higher from the levels that it's currently trading at.

Article continues below advertisement
canoo stock short squeeze
Source: Canoo Twitter

Canoo has gone through the short squeeze cycle more than once since its listing through the SPAC merger. After every spike, the stock has fallen subsequently. GOEV's valuations don’t look high at these prices especially compared to other EV companies.

The stock could deliver good returns over the long term if it can execute on the production and deliveries. Also, it would have to come up with a compelling product proposition as the EV market is set to become overcrowded over the next two years.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.