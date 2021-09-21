Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock Has More Upside, Good Stock to Buy

Lucid Motors stock has also been gaining traction on social media platforms, including Reddit’s WallStreetBets (WSB). This has fueled the speculation about whether LCID could be the next short squeeze candidate. According to Fintel, its FINRA short volume was 13.7 million shares on Sept. 20, which was a little above 40 percent of the total FINRA volumes that day. The short volumes look good enough for a squeeze. Any positive stock event could be further cause for a squeeze.