Will Lucid Motors Stock Be the Next Big EV Story After Tesla?

Lucid Motors (LCID) stock has been very volatile in September. We saw selling pressure earlier in the month on fears that PIPE (private investment in public equity) would exit as the lock-in period ends . However, the stock has since been in an uptrend as those fears abated. How high can LCID stock go and can Reddit traders trigger a short squeeze in the stock?

Lucid Motors is led by a former Tesla (TSLA) engineer Peter Rawlinson. There are also several similarities between the two companies including their manufacturing and sales and distribution approaches. However, the two companies have taken divergent paths when it comes to charging networks. While Tesla has built its own network of supercharges, Lucid has gone for a tie-up with Electrify America.

I think that Lucid is being too easily dismissed here.. I am sorry but there can be OTHER EV companies besides Tesla that survive and thrive in the space. I think people are right to be critical but let's be open minded about this one $CCIV

Jim Cramer thinks that Lucid Motors could be the next Tesla. Overall, from an initial hype perspective, LCID has managed to establish itself in almost the same league as Tesla. During its merger presentation, the company compared itself with Tesla on multiple occasions.

Incidentally, while Bank of America issued a bullish note on LCID stock, it downgraded fellow startup EV company Fisker from a buy to neutral and lowered the target price from $27 to $18.

Brokerages have a divergent view on whether Lucid Motors is the “next Tesla.” While Citi doesn't see the company as the next Tesla , Bank of America has compared LCID with Tesla and Ferrari.

Is a short squeeze coming in LCID stock?

LCID stock is getting popular on Reddit group WallStreetBets, which has led to speculations that it could be the next short squeeze candidate. Incidentally, Tesla has built its image as a short-seller killer and CEO Elon Musk takes frequent jibes at short-sellers.

In 2020, Musk launched Tesla short shorts to poke fun at short-sellers who lost billions betting against the stock. Michael Burry has been the most recent Tesla bear. Burry increased his bearish bets on TSLA in the second quarter of 2021.

Michael Burry bought more than 800,000 Tesla put options contracts in the first quarter worth $534.4 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - CNBC$TSLA — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) May 17, 2021

Talking of Lucid Motors, according to Fintel, its FINRA short volume was 6.8 million shares on Sept. 16, which was a little above 38 percent of the total FINRA volumes that day. The short volumes look high enough for a squeeze.

Also, later this month, Lucid Motors is scheduled to hold a Lucid Air production preview event starting on Sept. 27. A positive response to the event and any subsequent analyst upgrades or new buy recommendations could help trigger a rally in LCID stock. If the short interest is high around the event, there could be a good opportunity for a short squeeze.