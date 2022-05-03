Sports, Speeches, and Appearances Are Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Net Worth

Sports, Speeches, and Appearances Are Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Net WorthBy Jennifer Farrington
May. 3 2022, Published 7:49 a.m. ET
Former Olympic competitor Caitlyn Jenner has made history in more than one way. She’s served as a strong and influential voice for the transgender community and once was a fierce athlete who won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.
Caitlyn Marie Jenner
Media personality and former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete
Net worth: $100 million
Caitlyn Jenner has held many titles, including "the world's greatest athlete." Today, she spends her time speaking out on transgender issues and supporting women in sports.
Birthdate: Oct. 28, 1949
Birthplace: Mount Kisco, New York
Education: Earned a BA from Graceland College
Relationship status: Dating, divorced three times: Chrystie Scott (1981), Linda Thompson (1986), and Kris Jenner (2015)
Kids: 6 (in total from all three marriages)
Here’s a look at Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth and the new ventures she’s taken on.
What’s Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth?
Caitlyn Jenner came to fame as Olympian Bruce Jenner. She spent much of her life recognized for her athletic abilities, but later developed a new vision for her life: living according to her terms. In 2015, Jenner came out as a trans woman, a few months following her divorce from Kardashian momager Kris Jenner.
Since coming out, Jenner has been a busy woman, and her net worth proves it. To date, she has an estimated net worth of $100 million, though some sources say it could be $500 million.
Whereas Jenner has been extremely active in the transgender community, she’s always been a fan of public speaking. During some of the first episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner could be seen attending events as a public (mostly motivational) speaker. And she’s continued to serve in this role. Then, in April 2022, Jenner was invited to join the FOX News family as a contributor.
Jenner has been open about how she feels toward transgender athletes, including Lia Thomas, and why she was hesitant to join Piers Morgan on his Fox Nation show Piers Morgan Uncensored.
In addition to spending time discussing politics and sports with fellow FOX News members, Jenner founded a new racing team, Jenner Racing. Jenner’s all-female team will compete in the 2022 W-Series and the former Olympian will serve as “the team principal overseeing the day-to-day running of the Jenner Racing team,” reports ESPN.
What are some of Caitlyn Jenner’s notable accomplishments?
Jenner first began her career as a highschool athlete and went on to compete for and win many championship titles. She later attended Graceland College (1969) on a football scholarship but was redirected to basketball and track after suffering a knee injury. While there are many moments in Jenner’s athletic career that are worthy of recognition, it was the gold medal the American decathlete won at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal that many remember her for.
Jenner no longer competes and is now recognized for her role as a transgender activist. She's also getting more involved in California’s world of politics. In 2021, Jenner ran for a special election for Governor of California, though she lost.
A look into Caitlyn Jenner’s personal life and who she’s dated
Jenner has been married and divorced three times, to Chrystie Scott (1981), Linda Thompson (1986), and Kris Jenner (2015). Rumor has it she's currently dating Sophia Hutchins, who also happens to be her business partner.