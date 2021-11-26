Vacasa's (VCSA) Stock Forecast After the TPGS Merger

Over the last year, Vacasa has benefited from an increase in homeownership holiday rental bookings. The company has over 35,000 homes in more than 400 destinations. Vacasa sets itself apart from the competition in the holiday rental industry by not only connecting customers with available rental houses but also by managing the properties for the homeowners. In the third quarter, Vacasa sold 1.8 million nights' accommodation, compared year-over-year with 1.1 million nights.