Buy RTPY SPAC Stock Before Aurora Merger, Bet on Autonomous Driving

The outlook for Aurora stock looks promising. Aurora thinks that the global trucking, last-mile delivery, and ride-hailing markets are worth a total of $9.4 trillion. The company expects to post revenue of $123 million in 2025 and $2 billion in 2027. The company also expects to achieve breakeven EBITDA in 2027.

I think that Aurora’s post-merger valuation of $13 billion is ambitious, but not exorbitant given some of the other valuations in this area. Overall, Aurora stock might be worth investing in now if you think that Level 4 autonomous-driving technology will be available in the next several years and that urban taxis and heavy trucks will be the first to benefit from it.