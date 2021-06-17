Blackberry (BB) Stock Outlook Amid Reddit Short Squeeze Fatigue

Some investors have made good short-term profits with BlackBerry (BB) stock recently. The stock leapt from below $8 to above $20 and delivered nearly 200 percent returns in just about a week. Reddit has been mostly behind that spike, leaving many investors wondering where BlackBerry stock is a good long-term investment.

BlackBerry is attempting a turnaround after exiting the phone-making business to focus on software and services. However, the business isn’t booming yet. It made a loss of $1.1 billion in its latest fiscal year. The company's revenue also fell.

Seeing the company’s struggles, many hedge funds decided to bet against BB stock. They ended up driving BlackBerry stock’s short interest so high that they became susceptible to a short squeeze. Reddit investors in the WallStreetBets community didn't waste any time and exploited it.

As the AMC short interest declined, Redditors turned their focus to other stocks with short squeeze potential. They found BlackBerry and several other meme stocks . BB still ranks among the most popular stocks in the WallStreetBets community. However, the stock has dropped from its squeeze peak as its short interest declines.

BlackBerry’s recent spike followed the AMC stock explosion . Many hedge funds don't think that AMC has a bright future and they shorted it. That opened an opportunity for the WSB army to initiate a short squeeze, which drove AMC stock up about 3,000 percent for the year.

BlackBerry (BB) stock is a good long-term investment.

With the shrinking short interest, BlackBerry’s time as a Reddit playground might come to an end soon, which could create a great opportunity for investors with a long-term view to get in. If you’re going to park money in BB stock for years, it would be wise to assess its prospects and know the best point to enter.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the best price to buy BlackBerry stock, you need to know the important events coming ahead and their potential impact on the stock price in the short and long term.

BlackBerry plans to host its annual shareholder meeting on June 23. The company has made it easier for non-registered shareholders, who might include the Reddit crowd, to vote on the proposal during the coming meeting. The company acknowledges that non-registered shareholders have become a substantial segment of its investor base.

Article continues below advertisement

However, a battle is brewing. Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has urged investors to reject BlackBerry’s executive compensation plan at the meeting. The firm said that BlackBerry bosses don’t deserve to be rewarded for Reddit-influenced rally in BlackBerry stock.

A day after hosting the shareholder meeting, BlackBerry plans to release its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on June 24. BB stock could be volatile ahead of these events, so you need to carefully pick a long-term entry point. Looking at BB stock's price before it became a short squeeze battleground, the price was $5–$8. It looks like picking the stock up in the single-digits territory for a long-term position would be smart.

Article continues below advertisement